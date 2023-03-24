Lesotho vs Zambia Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th March 2023 

Lesotho and Zambia meet for the second time in four days in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as they lock horns at the Dobsonville Stadium in neutral Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sunday.

Their clash on Thursday ended in a 3-1 comeback win for the Copper Bullets.

Tshwarelo Bereng opened the scoring for the Crocodiles in the 33rd minute but Fashion Sakala equalized for the hosts just four minutes later.

Then in the second-half, Lameck Banda struck a quickfire brace to put the game beyond doubt as Zambia consolidated their position at the top of Group H.

With six points in three games, Avram Grant's side are leading the initiative over Ivory Coast, who are trailing two points behind them in second, as another victory this week would edge the Zambians closer to a direct qualification.

Grant isn't expected to make too many changes to his XI, with the possible exception of Banda coming in place of Kennedy Musonda in the wings following his heroics off the bench on Thursday.

Lesotho remain rooted to the bottom of the standings with just one point and their maiden qualification hopes were dealt another blow following their latest setback.

To fire up his squad, Veselin Jelusic could bring in Jane Thabantso, who has 11 goals for the side in 68 games, with Tsepo Toloane reclaiming his position in midfield.

Lesotho vs Zambia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 previous clashes between the sides, with Zambia winning eight times over Lesotho and losing just twice.

Zambia have scored at least one goal in their last six encounters with Lesotho.

Zambia's 3-1 win over Lesotho was their first in three games.

After the defeat on Thursday, Lesotho are winless in their last three games.

Tshwarelo Bereng's goal on Thursday was Lesotho's first in the AFCON qualifiers.

Lesotho vs Zambia Prediction

Lesotho could approach the game more cautiously than last time as they look to keep their fading qualification hopes alive, but Zambia demonstrated their attacking potential on Thursday and showed there are other ways besides Patson Daka to score goals.

This game could be closer than their earlier clash, but we still expect the Copper Bullets to prevail once more.

Prediction: Lesotho 1-2 Zambia

Lesotho vs Zambia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Zambia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

