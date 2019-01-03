Let's enjoy the Liverpool ride

Liverpool FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Since Jurgen Klopp took over in 2016, it has been exciting to be a Liverpool fan. Though the journey to the Champions League final last year and the exploits of the Fab 3 over the course of 2017-18 season was mesmerizing, I think the best part is happening now as Liverpool maintain an undefeated start in EPL after 20 games.

Before the start of the season, if someone had asked a Liverpool fan if they would take a start like what Spurs have had, we could have settled for it hands down. What we are seeing now, the clean sheets being maintained and matches being won without clicking into first gear, weren't even in dreamed of in the wildest of the wild dreams.

The squad is reaching a stage where the collective far outweighs the individual talent and it's so beautiful to watch the marauding runs of Andy Robertson, Alexander Arnold dropping into the midfield, the eye with which Fabinho spots an opening, Mane running with a mad fury, Bobby never refusing to give up, Salah twisting and turning, Van Dijk who stands like a colossus and the midfield performing without missing a beat despite constant shuffling.

I believe each and everyone in the team is vital (yeah, Van Dijk is a colossus, but still Gomez has been excellent as well and Lovern is not as bad as he used to be).

And tonight, serves as the biggest test for them, if they can weather the City storm and end up victorious, then I believe the 29-year-old wait will come to an end this year. Even if they get battered by City, there is still a strong chance for us to march on.

Having said that, it doesn't matter whether we win anything or not, what's happening on the pitch is a joy to behold and let's enjoy the ride all along.

