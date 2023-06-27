“Let’s go” - Money heist actress Maria Pedraza reacts as Georgina Rodríguez takes Instagram by storm with vacation snaps

Money Heist actress Maria Pedraza reacted to Georgina Rodriguez posting stunning images of herself enjoying a vacation with Cristiano Ronaldo and their family in Sardinia Island.

Rodriguez uploaded two sets of images. The first ones, she captioned with the words:

"Stranded Mermaid."

She uploaded yet another set of photos where Ronaldo and the rest of the family could be seen enjoying free time beside the water. Money Heist actress Pedraza commented on the snap and wrote:

"Vamonos." (Lets' Go)

Here's Pedraza's comment under Georgina Rodriguez's post

The Ronaldo family is enjoying a vacation after the Portuguese footballer completed his 2022-23 season. After playing for Al-Nassr, Ronaldo also played two matches for Portugal. He scored a last-ditch winner against Iceland in the most recent game in what was the 38-year-old's 200th international appearance.

Georgina Rodriguez recently posted an inspirational message for her sister

Georgina Rodriguez's sister Ivana is quite a popular figure on social media. She recently graduated from her college courses and Georgina was in the attendance to cheer her.

The model, who has 50 million Instagram followers, uploaded a video of her sister walking up to the stage. Rodriguez wrote on the Instagram post, reflecting on the journey of her sister:

"My graduate Shima ♥️ I still remember when you were preparing for the selectivity and the day you received the final grade. Your beginnings in Madrid, your study material paid in installments, your endless days of work, of university and the thousand hours of subway, in which you made your study place and your dining room."

She added:

"It has been a very long road, in which we have lived our worst and best moments of our lives. But here we are still united and winning. Once again, you have achieved what you set out to do. What a proud woman and sister. We will continue to inspire and support each other forever. I love you seagull."

Since coming into association with Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina has become a celebrity. However, her recent post about her sister's landmark moment showed that she is still rooted in her base.

