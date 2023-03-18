Leuven vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19th 2023

Leuven will welcome Anderlecht to Den Dreef for a matchday 30 fixture in the Jupiler League on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-0 away victory over Sporting Charleroi last weekend. Mousa Al-Tamari's 16th-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Anderlecht claimed a 1-0 away victory over Villarreal to progress to the quarterfinal of the UEFA Europa Conference League. Islam Slimani's 73rd-minute strike helped the Purple and White claim a 2-1 aggregate victory.

They will turn their attention back to the domestic scene where their last game saw them secure a routine 2-0 home win over Cercle Brugge.

The victory saw Anderlecht hold on to the ninth spot in the league, having garnered 39 points from 29 games. Leuven are joint-level on the same number of points and are one spot below in the standings.

Leuven vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Anderlecht have five wins from their last 14 games against Leuven. Six games ended in a draw, while Sunday's hosts have three wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2022 when the spoils were shared in a 2-2 stalemate.

Five of the last six head-to-head games between the two sides have ended in a share of the spoils.

Leuven are unbeaten in five home games, with four games in this sequence ending in a stalemate.

Five of Anderlecht's last six away games in all competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Anderlecht have lost just one of their last seven games in all competitions.

Leuven vs Anderlecht Prediction

There is little to choose from between the two sides, as evidenced by their joint standing in the table. Leuven's five-game unbeaten run in front of their fans will give them the confidence to get the job done here.

Anderlecht have once again been plagued by inconsistencies this season but their morale-boosting victory over Villarreal on the continent could act as a morale-booster.

Draws have been a recurring theme in games between the two sides, with five of the last six head-to-head matches ending in stalemates. We are backing this trend to continue in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Leuven 1-1 Anderlecht

Leuven vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

