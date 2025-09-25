Leuven vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | September 26th 2025

Leuven will invite Anderlecht to the King Power at Den Dreef Stadion in the Belgian Pro League on Friday. The hosts have won just two of their eight league games and are 15th in the league standings. Paars-wit have four wins and are second in the standings with 14 points.

OHL have lost their two games after the international break and fell to a 2-1 home loss to La Louvière last week. Sory Kaba's early goal put them in the lead, but Louvière overturned the deficit in the first half itself, thanks to Jerry Afriyie's brace.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three league games. They returned to winning ways after five games in their previous outing, recording a narrow 1-0 home triumph over Gent. Mario Stroeykens scored the only goal of the match in the 68th minute.

Leuven vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 19 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with seven wins. OHL have three wins and nine games have ended in draws.

Their two league meetings last season ended in stalemates, including a goalless draw in December.

The hosts have conceded 16 goals in the league thus far, with only ninth-placed Westerlo (18) conceding more.

Leuven have scored one goal apiece in five of their last six league games.

The visitors have failed to score in two of their last four league games, and they have also kept two clean sheets in that period.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Paars-wit are winless in this fixture since 2021.

Leuven vs Anderlecht Prediction

The hosts have lost five of their last eight league games, scoring just seven times in that period. They are winless in their last four home meetings against the visitors, though three games have ended in draws.

Paars-wit have seen under 2.5 goals in their last eight games across all competitions, recording two wins. They have kept three clean sheets in their last four away meetings against OHL.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams and the visitors' dominance in this fixture, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Leuven 1-2 Anderlecht

Leuven vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Anderlecht to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

