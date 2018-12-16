Levante UD vs FC Barcelona: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions, Venue & Where to Watch Details | LaLiga 2018-19

Anany Sachar FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 15 // 16 Dec 2018, 02:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona will be looking to exact revenge from last year's humiliating defeat.

Barcelona travel to Valencia to face Levante UD at the Estadi Ciutat de València for what will prove to be an exciting encounter between two of the best-attacking outlets in the league so far this season.

The two sides last met at the same venue, with Barcelona coming away with a defeat and 5 goals against them, as Levante ended their 400-day undefeated streak. It marked the second occasion ever in the history of the club where they conceded 5 goals in a league game, the only other time being in 2003 against Malaga.

Barcelona sits at the top, two points clear of Real Madrid and level with Atletico, both of whom won their recent fixtures to keep the pressure on the Catalan pace-setters.

Both teams come into the fixture having drawn their last game, with Barca drawing Tottenham 1-1, and Levante drawing Eibar in a thrilling 4-4. Levante sits at 7th, with 22 points after 15 fixtures.

Levante UD vs FC Barcelona: Kick-off information

Date: 16th December 2018

Time: 20:45 (Local Time), 01:15(IST)

Venue: Estadi Ciutat de València

Live stream: Sony Ten, LaLiga Live on Facebook

Team News:

The home side remains without Armando Sadiku, Cheick Doukoure, Pedro Lopez, Samuel Garcia, and Sergio Postigo. All players are not expected to make a return to fitness this year.

Advertisement

Umtiti made his last appearance against Atletico and is expected to be out until late April.

The visitors are without Rafinha, who's out for the season, Samuel Umtiti, who's getting treatment in Qatar for his ongoing knee issues, Sergi Roberto, and summer signing Malcom, who has a sprained ankle but is back in training.

Predicted Lineups:

Levante UD: Oier(GK) Chema, Rober, Erick Cabaco, Jason, Enis Bardhi, Ruben Rochina, Jose Campana, Tono, Roger and Jose Luis Morales. (3-5-2)

FC Barcelona: Ter-Stegen(GK) Nelson Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Busquets, Vidal, Arthur, Messi, Suarez and Dembele. (4-3-3)

Form Guide (last 5 competitive games):

Levante: LDWWD

Barcelona: WWWWD

Predictions:

Barcelona have had quite a shaky start to the season, but their struggles have been overshadowed by those being faced by their eternal rivals in Madrid. The Catalans' defense has been a major weakness for them this season, leaving the goalkeeper exposed far too easily by leaving tons of gaps for oppositions to attack.

They've conceded 19 goals in 15 games so far, not impressive at all, but their firepower more than makes up for it having scored 41 goals.

Levante have a strong attack too, but their defense is shabby, to say the least. It will be an open and entertaining game but don't expect any surprises like last year.

Predicted Scoreline: Levante 1-4 Barcelona.

Advertisement