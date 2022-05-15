Levante vs Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th May 2022

Levante, who became the first team to be relegated from La Liga this season, will host Deportivo Alaves at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Sunday.

The hosts were humbled 6-0 by Real Madrid in their previous game, with Vinicius Junior bagging his first career hat-trick for the capital club. It was Levante's first loss in three games but was a decisive blow in their quest to stay up.

Alaves, 19th in the standings, secured a narrow 2-1 win over Espanyol to keep their top-flight hopes alive. This is a must-win game for them, as they face 17th-placed Cadiz in their final league fixture.

If Cadiz lose against Real Madrid on Sunday, Alaves and Cadiz will square off in a nail-biting game next week, with the winner maintaining their top-flight status.

Levante vs Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 23 times across competitions thus far. Alaves have the upper hand against Levante, leading 14-5 in wins.

Levante have recorded just one win against their Basque rivals, while four games have ended in draws.

Alaves have the worst attacking record in the league, scoring 30 times in 36 games, while Levante boast the worst defending record in the league, conceding 73 goals in 36 matches.

Alaves have lost 11 of their last 12 away games in La Liga, while four of Levante's six wins in the league this season have come at home.

Alaves have conceded more goals from set-pieces (15) this season than any other club, while Levante have conceded 14

The visitors have just one win on their travels this season, scoring just twice in their last five.

Levante vs Alaves Prediction

Levante have nothing but pride left to play for this season and will look to sign off on a winning note. They have scored at least two goals in their last four home games and are expected to find the back of the net here. While they are already relegated, they could spoil the party for Babazorros.

While away form has been a concern for Alaves this season, they have an impressive record at Sunday's venue, suffering just one defeat since 1996. In a closely contested affair, the visitors should eke out a narrow win as they try to remain in the top flight.

Prediction: Levante 2-3 Alaves.

Levante vs Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Alaves.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Alaves to score in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5.

Tip 5: Levante to score first - Yes.

Edited by Bhargav