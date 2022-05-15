×
Create
Notifications

Levante vs Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th May 2022

Levante will face Alaves in La Liga on Sunday
Levante will face Alaves in La Liga on Sunday
Shubham Dupare
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 15, 2022 12:17 AM IST
Preview

Levante, who became the first team to be relegated from La Liga this season, will host Deportivo Alaves at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Sunday.

The hosts were humbled 6-0 by Real Madrid in their previous game, with Vinicius Junior bagging his first career hat-trick for the capital club. It was Levante's first loss in three games but was a decisive blow in their quest to stay up.

Alaves, 19th in the standings, secured a narrow 2-1 win over Espanyol to keep their top-flight hopes alive. This is a must-win game for them, as they face 17th-placed Cadiz in their final league fixture.

If Cadiz lose against Real Madrid on Sunday, Alaves and Cadiz will square off in a nail-biting game next week, with the winner maintaining their top-flight status.

Mañana arranca otra jornada clave en el #DesenlaceLaLiga... 🍿⚽📺 ¡No te pierdas la jornada 37 de #LaLigaSantander en @movistar_es!#LaLigaBroadcasters https://t.co/dz9bPiHxtz

Levante vs Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams have crossed paths 23 times across competitions thus far. Alaves have the upper hand against Levante, leading 14-5 in wins.
  • Levante have recorded just one win against their Basque rivals, while four games have ended in draws.
  • Alaves have the worst attacking record in the league, scoring 30 times in 36 games, while Levante boast the worst defending record in the league, conceding 73 goals in 36 matches.
  • Alaves have lost 11 of their last 12 away games in La Liga, while four of Levante's six wins in the league this season have come at home.
  • Alaves have conceded more goals from set-pieces (15) this season than any other club, while Levante have conceded 14
  • The visitors have just one win on their travels this season, scoring just twice in their last five.

Levante vs Alaves Prediction

Levante have nothing but pride left to play for this season and will look to sign off on a winning note. They have scored at least two goals in their last four home games and are expected to find the back of the net here. While they are already relegated, they could spoil the party for Babazorros.

🆒 ¡Listos para el #LevanteAlavés! 👍#GoazenGlorioso 🦊 https://t.co/NXVONEWuWS

While away form has been a concern for Alaves this season, they have an impressive record at Sunday's venue, suffering just one defeat since 1996. In a closely contested affair, the visitors should eke out a narrow win as they try to remain in the top flight.

Prediction: Levante 2-3 Alaves.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Levante vs Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Alaves.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Alaves to score in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 5: Levante to score first - Yes.

Edited by Bhargav

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी