Levante vs Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17, 2023

Levante host Alaves at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in the Segunda Division promotio playoffs final second leg on Saturday (June 17).

The two teams played out a goalless draw in the first leg of the final at the Estadio de Mendizorrotza in Vitoria-Gasteiz. The result seems to favour Levante, the away team.

However, Granotes manager Javier Calleja says that visiting Alaves are capable of pulling off a shock in Valencia, warning his players to forget the draw in the first leg. Both sides are pushing for a return to La Liga following their relegation last season. Levante will hope to accomplish the task at home.

Alaves expected a tough challenge from Levante when the two sides met in the first leg. While the home draw disappointed fans, others praised Alaves for not conceding against one of the best sides in the league. Levante finished third in the regular season with 72 points, behind Granada (75) and Las Palmas (72).

Babazorros may face an uphill battle though against Levante, who crushed Albacete 6-1 home and away in the semifinals. Alaves’ last three visits to Levante ended in two defeats and one win. However, Levante may not have a walk in the park following the absence of injured vital midfielders Jose Campana and Pablo Martínez.

Levante vs Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Levante have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five clashes with Alaves.

The hosts have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games against Alaves.

Levante have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home matches.

Alaves have drawn four times and lost once in their last five away outings.

Levante have won four times and drawn once in their last five games, while Alaves have won twice and drawn thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Levante – D-W-W-W-W; Alaves – D-W-D-D-W

Levante vs Alaves Prediction

Mohamed Bouldini and Joni Montiel have been top performers for Levante this season, scoring eight and seven goals respectively and three assists apiece. However, De Frutos and Brugue have been outstanding in the playoffs, boasting two goals apiece.

Luis Roja figures in the La Liga 2 top scorer chart with ten goals. The Alaves striker is yet to find his feet in the playoffs but could make a splash in the playoff final second leg.

Expect Levante to prevail, albeit narrowly, based on their superior form and home advantage.

Prediction: Levante 2-1 Alaves

Levante vs Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Levante

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Levante to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Alaves to score - Yes

