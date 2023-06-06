Levante vs Albacete Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th June 2023

Levante host Albacete at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in the second leg of the Segunda Division play-off semi-final, looking to get the job done.

The Frogs won the first leg 3-1 in Albacete on Sunday to have one leg in the final.

Mohammed Djetei opened the scoring for the Clockwork Cheese in the 18th minute, but Jorge de Frutos equalized for the visitors just 12 minutes later.

Another four minutes in, and Djetei scored an own goal that put Levante in front, before Frutos scored a second goal after the break to make it 3-1 for the Valencian outfit.

Levante only need a draw in the return leg to advance into the finals, whereas Albacete's hopes of reaching the finals are all but over, unless they manage to win by a two-goal margin on Wednesday.

The winner of the tie will face either Alaves or Eibar in the finals for a place in La Liga.

Levante vs Albacete Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 21 games between the sides, Levante and Albacete have won four times against each other, while a mammoth 13 games have ended all square.

Albacete's last win over Levante came in August 2014 in a friendly (2-0).

The last three games between Levante and Albacete in Levante have ended in draws, including a pair of 0-0 stalemates in their last two (March 2023 and December 2014).

Levante have won two of their last three encounters against Albacete and both away from home too (3-2 in November 2022 and 3-1 in June 2023).

Levante are on a three-game winning run in all competitions and remain unbeaten in four.

Levante are unbeaten in their last three home games, scoring four goals and conceding just once.

Albacete are unbeaten in their last three away games, but drew 1-1 in their last encounter (vs Ponferradina).

Levante vs Albacete Prediction

Levante were utterly dominant in the first leg after falling behind and they turned the game around in style. We expect them to take their foot off the gas slightly here, with one eye on the finals. Albacete have done well on the road lately but they do not have enough in the tank to overcome Levante altogether.

We expect this match to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Levante 1-1 Albacete

Levante vs Albacete Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

