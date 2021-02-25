Levante vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Athletic Bilbao take on Levante at the Ciutat de Valencia on Friday. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and have a point to prove going into this game.

Athletic Bilbao are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have been a resurgent force under Marcelino in recent weeks. The Basque giants played out a 1-1 draw with Villarreal last week and will want to bounce back in this match.

Levante, on the other hand, have managed to exceed expectations this month and find themselves in eighth place in the league table. The Valencia-based side stunned Atletico Madrid with a 2-0 victory over the weekend and will want to put in a similar performance on Friday.

Levante vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have an excellent record against Levante and have won 17 matches out of a total of 26 games played between the two teams. Levante have managed only six victories against Athletic Bilbao and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this month and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams were well below their best on the day and will want to take it up a notch on Friday.

Levante form guide in La Liga: W-D-L-D-W

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: D-W-D-L-W

Levante vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Levante need to win this game

Levante

Jose Campana and Gonzalo Melero are currently recovering from injuries and have been ruled out of this fixture. Nemanja Radoja also has fitness concerns and might not play a part against Athletic Bilbao.

Injured: Jose Campana, Gonzalo Melero,

Doubtful: Nemanja Radoja

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao need to win this game

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain is currently injured and will not be able to play a part in this game. Raul Garcia served his suspension against Valencia last week and will be back in the squad for this fixture.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Levante vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Ruben Vezo, Oscar Duarte, Jorge Miramon; Jorge de Frutos, Rober Pier, Mickael Malsa, Jose Luis Morales; Dani Gomez, Roger Marti

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Ander Capa, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Yuri Berchiche; Unai Lopez, Mikel Vesga; Iker Muniain, Inaki Williams, Oscar de Marcos; Raul Garcia

Levante vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have been fairly inconsistent in recent weeks and will want to build a string of victories in the coming month. The Basque giants have excellent players in their ranks and the likes of Inaki Williams and Iker Munian will have to step up to the plate.

Levante have excelled in La Liga so far and will want to pull off yet another impressive result over the weekend. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Levante 2-2 Athletic Bilbao

