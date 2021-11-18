Levante vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Levante take on Athletic Bilbao on Friday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Levante are in 19th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have struggled this season. The Madrid-based outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat against Alaves earlier this month and will want to bounce back this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table and have been fairly impressive this year. The Basque giants slumped to a 1-0 loss against Cadiz in their previous game and will need to step up in this match.

Levante vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have an excellent record against Levante and have won 18 out of 28 matches played between the two sides. Levante have managed six victories against Athletic Bilbao and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Athletic Bilbao. Levante gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Levante form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-L-D

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: L-D-D-W-W

Levante vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Levante need to win this game

Levante

Roger Marti and Sergio Postigo are carrying knocks at the moment and might not feature in this game. Jorge de Frutos picked up an injury last month and has been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Jorge de Frutos

Doubtful: Roger Marti, Sergio Postigo

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao need to win this game

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain, Dani Vivian, and Yuri Berchiche are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Inigo Martinez served his suspension against Cadiz and will be available for selection.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain

Doubtful: Dani Vivian, Yuri Berchiche

Suspended: None

Levante vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Rober Pier, Ruben Vezo, Jorge Miramon; Jose Campana, Nemanja Radoja, Enis Bardhia, Alejandro Cantero; Jose Luis Morales, Roberto Soldado

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Unai Nunez, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Lekue; Unai Vencedor, Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams

Levante vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao are yet to hit their stride this season and will need to solve a few issues ahead of this game. The likes of Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain have been important to their side's fortunes and will need to step up this week.

Levante have struggled to impose themselves this season and face an uphill battle on Friday. Athletic Bilbao are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Levante 1-3 Athletic Bilbao

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi