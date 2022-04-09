Levante vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips - 10th April 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of Levante lock horns with Xavi's impressive Barcelona side at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Sunday.

Levante vs Barcelona Preview

Levante are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to make their mark this season. The Valencia-based outfit stunned Villarreal by a 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have experienced a stunning resurgence under Xavi. The Catalans were held to a 1-1 draw by Eintracht Frankfurt in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Levante vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an exceptional record against Levante and have won 24 out of 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Levante's four victories.

With 23 losses, Levante have suffered more defeats against Barcelona than they have against any other opponent in their La Liga history.

Since the 2017-18 season, Barcelona have conceded 11 away goals against Levante in La Liga - at least two more than any other opponent.

Levante managed a stunning victory against Villarreal in their previous game and have not won consecutive games in La Liga since July 2020.

Barcelona currently have the best unbeaten run of any team in Europe's top five leagues and have not suffered defeat in their last 14 matches.

With 10 goals, Barcelona have the joint-highest number of goals from build-up attacks in La Liga and have shown tremendous improvement under Xavi this season.

Levante vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have been in excellent form under Xavi and will look to extend their dominant run in La Liga. The Catalans have pulled off a few impressive transfers this year and will look to their new recruits to lead them to a top-four finish.

Levante have struggled this season but will take plenty of heart from their performance against Villarreal. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Levante 1-3 Barcelona

Levante vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ferran Torres to score - Yes

