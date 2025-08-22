Levante vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd August 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Levante lock horns with Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in a crucial encounter at the Ciutat de Valencia on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Levante vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have made an excellent start to their season. The Catalan giants thrashed Mallorca by a comprehensive 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Levante, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of Deportivo Alaves last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Levante vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent recent record against Levante and have won 25 out of the last 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Levante's paltry five victories.

Levante are winless in their last five matches against Barcelona in La Liga, with their previous victory against the Catalans coming by a 3-1 margin in November 2019.

After an unbeaten run of nine matches away from home against Levante in La Liga, Barcelona have lost two of their last four such games in the competition.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 16 matches away from home against teams from Valencia in La Liga - they had lost three of the six such games preceding this run.

Barcelona have won six of their last seven matches against newly-promoted teams in La Liga.

Levante vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have been impressive under Hansi Flick over the past year and were at their imperious best against Mallorca last week. Lamine Yamal has been talismanic for the Blaugrana and will look to make his mark in this fixture.

Levante have not been at their best over the past year and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Levante 1-3 Barcelona

Levante vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

