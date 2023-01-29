Levante vs Burgos Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29, 2023

Levante host Burgos at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in La Liga 2 on Sunday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Levante are currently 3rd in the league, six points behind league leaders Eibar with a game in hand. Javi Calleja's side have been in strong form of late, having lost only one of their last 18 games across all competitions. They will look to continue that form with a win against Burgos on Sunday.

Burgos are currently 6th in the table, two points behind their opponents. Julian Calero's side have been in poor form recently, having won only one of their last eight games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Levante on Sunday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Levante vs Burgos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have only met once before, with the reverse fixture ending in a 0-0 draw earlier this season.

Levante have the joint 5th best attack in the league, having scored 28 goals in their 24 games so far this season.

Levante have the 3rd best defense in the league, having only conceded 17 goals in their 24 games so far this season.

Burgos can boast the best defense in the league, having only conceded 14 goals in their 24 games so far this season.

Levante vs Burgos Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form recently and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

Shkodran Mustafi will be unavailable due to injury for Levante. Meanwhile, Burgos will be without Andy for the game on Sunday.

It's hard to see Burgos coming away with anything from the game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides. We predict Levante will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Levante 2-0 Burgos

Levante vs Burgos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Levante Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Burgos have only managed to score two goals in their last five games across all competitions, while Levante have scored nine goals in their last five games)

Tip 3 - Levante to pick up two or more bookings during the game (Levante are the joint third most booked side in the league, with 70 yellow cards and three red cards so far this season)

