Levante vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Levante will welcome Cadiz to Ciudad de Valencia stadium as the La Liga season comes to an end this weekend.

The two sides are separated by just three points in the La Liga table. Cadiz are 12th in the table, courtesy of a tally of 43 points from 37 games.

Levante are two spots behind them, having accumulated 40 points from the same number of matches.

Cadiz lost their last La Liga fixture, succumbing to a 3-1 away loss to Elche. Levante also suffered a similar fate as they dropped all three points at Getafe, with the match ending 2-1 in favor of the home team.

Levante vs Cadiz Head-to-Head

Cadiz and Levante have played nine games against each other so far. Levante have won four matches, while Cadiz are winless against the Granotes. Five matches have ended in draws between the two Spanish teams.

Cadiz and Levante played out an entertaining 2-2 draw the last time they met in the league. Alberto Perea gave Cadiz an early lead, but Levante's Roger Marti scored two goals in quick succession moments later.

Juan Cala equalized in the 28th minute for Cadiz, and both the teams then managed to keep each other quiet for the rest of the game.

Levante form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-D-L

Cadiz form guide in La Liga: D-W-W-L-L

Levante vs Cadiz Team News

Levante

Levante come into the final game of the season without Sergio Postigo, Nemanja Radoja and Nikola Vukcevic. Postigo and Radoja continue to miss games due to ankle problems, while Vukcevic has been ruled out with lumbago.

Injured: Sergio Postigo, Nikola Vukcevic, Nemanja Radoja

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cadiz

Alex Fernandez has been sidelined with physical discomfort. Salvi Sanchez is out with a calf injury. Defenders Carlos Akapo and Juan Cala will miss the tie due to groin and knee injuries respectively.

Injured: Alex Fernandez, Salvi Sanchez, Carlos Akapo and Juan Cala

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Levante vs Cadiz Predicted XIs

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2) : Dani Cardenas; Coke, Oscar Duarte, Rober Pier, Carlos Clerc; Jorge De Frutos, Gonzalo Melero, Mickael Malsa, Enis Bardhi; Jose Luis Morales, Roger Marti

💙❤👶🏻💙❤@JoseGCampana: "Quiero agradecer todos los mensajes de felicitación. Personalmente es el momento más feliz de mi vida".#OrgullGranota 🐸 pic.twitter.com/si531fbxB3 — Levante UD 🐸 (@LevanteUD) May 19, 2021

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-4-2) : David Gil; Martin, Fali, Lopez, Alfonso Espino; Ruben Sobrino, Jose Mari, Jens Jonsson, Jairo Izquierdo; Choco Lozano, Alvaro Negredo

Levante vs Cadiz Prediction

Cadiz have enjoyed much better form than Levante lately. Despite the loss against Elche, Alvaro Cervera's side will be the favorites going into this game.

Cadiz's away performances this season have been encouraging, and they should not have much trouble walking away with three points.

Prediction: Levante 0-1 Cadiz