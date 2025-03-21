Levante vs Castellon Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23rd 2025

Levante will welcome local rivals Castellon to Ciutat de València in the Segunda Division on Sunday. The hosts are at the top of the league table, though second-placed Real Racing Club also have 56 points to their name.

Albinegres have won 11 of their 31 games and are in 15th place in the standings.

Granotes extended their unbeaten streak in the league to six games last week with a 2-1 away win over Huesca. Joaquín Muñoz pulled Huesca level in the 69th minute and substitute Álex Forés scored a stoppage-time match-winner for the league leaders.

The visitors are winless in their last two games and, after a 2-1 away loss to Elche earlier this month, they played out a 2-2 draw against Deportivo de La Coruña last week. Israel Suero scored in the first half and Jozhua Vertrouwd scored his first goal of the league campaign after the break.

Levante vs Castellon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 27 times in all competitions. The hosts have been the better side in these meetings, recording 15 wins. Albinegres have got the better of their southern rivals seven times and five games have ended in draws.

They met for the first time after 14 years in the reverse fixture in October and Castellon recorded a 2-0 home win.

No team has suffered fewer losses than the hosts (5) in the Segunda Division this season.

Levante have kept clean sheets in three of their last five league outings.

Granotes have won their last four home meetings against the visitors and have scored three goals apiece in the last three games.

The visitors have won just one of their last 10 away games in all competitions, playing four draws.

Levante vs Castellon Prediction

Granotes are on a four-game winning streak in the Segunda Division, scoring eight goals, and will look to continue that form here. They have won 11 of their 13 home games in this fixture and are strong favorites.

Giorgi Kochorashvili is with Georgia's national team for the UEFA Nations League playoffs and misses this match. He picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign last week and was ineligible to play here anyway.

Orelluts had won three of their four games between late February and early March but are winless in their last two games, conceding five goals. They have failed to score in four of their last six away games in the Segunda Division and will look to improve upon that record.

Raúl Sánchez is absent for the visitors due to a suspension while Kenneth Mamah and Douglas Aurélio are nursing injuries.

The league leaders have won their last four league games while keeping two clean sheets and, considering their home advantage, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Levante 2-1 Castellon

Levante vs Castellon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Levante to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

