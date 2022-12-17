Levante vs Eibar Prediction and Betting Tips | December 18, 2022

Levante will entertain league leaders Eibar at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in an interesting Segunda Division clash on Sunday (December 18).

The hosts are in third place in the standings, trailing Eibar by just one point. Levante will replace the visitors at the top of the table if they win this game. Levante picked up their second win in three games last time around. First-half goals from Mohamed Bouldini and Francisco Javier Hidalgo Gomez helped them to a 2-0 victory over Alaves.

Eibar, meanwhile, have won their last three league games. In their previous outing, Peru Nolaskoain's 69th-minute strike helped them overcome Oviedo at home. With only two points separating first-placed Eibar (36) from fifth-placed Alaves (34), the visitors must secure a win to stay top of the standings.

Levante vs Eibar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 35 times across competitions, with roughly half of the meetings (17) ending in draws. Eibar lead 11-7 but have picked up just one win in their last eight meetings against Levante.

The two teams will meet for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign, where Levante recorded a league double in La Liga, including a 2-1 win at Levante.

They last met in the Segunda Division in the 2008-09 season, where Levante won 2-0 at home.

Levante are unbeaten in their last 11 Segunda Division games.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in their last three Segunda Division games and have had fewer than 2.5 goals in their last five games.

Eibar have the best attacking record in the competition, scoring 24 goals in 20 games, while Levante have scored 22 goals in the same period.

Levante vs Eibar Prediction

Levante are on an 11-game unbeaten run in the league and are expected to continue their fine form. They have not lost at home this century against Eibar, which augurs well for their victory hopes.

Eibar, meanwhile, have picked up three straight wins, all by one-goal margins. They have just one win against Levente since 2016 and could struggle, though.

Considering the recent history between the two teams and their current form, Levante should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Levante 2-1 Eibar

Levante vs Eibar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Levante

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Levante to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

