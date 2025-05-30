Levante vs Eibar Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025

Levante host Eibar at the Ciudad de Valencia on Sunday in the final round of games in the Segunda Division regular season. The hosts have been promoted back to the top flight for the first time since the 2021-22 season.
They confirmed promotion last weekend with a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory at Burgos, featuring late strikes from Roger Brugue and star winger Carlos Alvarez. Granotes are atop the league table with 76 points and need a point on Sunday to be crowned champions.
Eibar, meanwhile, are set to miss the promotion playoffs. They picked up a dominant 4-1 home win over Cordoba last time out, featuring goals from three different players, including Jon Bautista who netted a second-half double. Eibar are ninth in the points table with 58 points from 41 matches.
Levante vs Eibar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 40 meetings between Levante and Eibar, who lead 12-7.
- There have been 21 draws between the two clubs, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.
- Eibar are undefeated in five games in the fixture.
- Levante have scored 68 goals in the second tier this term. Only Almeria (70) have managed more.
- Eibar have the third-best defensive record in the division this season, with a goal concession tally of 40.
Levante vs Eibar Prediction
Levante are on a three-game winning streak and have lost one of their last eight games. They are undefeated in eight games at the Ciudad de Valencia.
Eibar, meanwhile, have won their last three games after going winless in six. They have, however, struggled on the road this season and could lose this one.
Prediction: Levante 2-1 Eibar
Levante vs Eibar Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Levante
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of their last four meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five matchups.)