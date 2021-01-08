Levante vs Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Four matches take place in Spain’s La Liga this Sunday, and the first of them sees Levante play host to Eibar.

Just one place separates Levante and Eibar going into Sunday’s game. Eibar sit in 12th, while Levante are below them in 13th.

The home side can move above their visitors with a win, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Levante vs Eibar Head-to-Head

Levante’s form has been pretty average throughout 2020-21. In their first 17 games, they’ve picked up just four victories, but have also only lost on six occasions.

They opened their account for 2021 with a disappointing loss to Villarreal last weekend. However, prior to that they ended 2020 with a three-game unbeaten run. The most impressive match in that sequence was probably their win over high-flying Real Sociedad on 19 December.

Eibar started the 2020-21 campaign badly, failing to win any of their first four matches. However, they closed out 2020 with a solid 1-1 draw away at Barcelona, and then opened 2021 with a win over Granada.

A lack of goals is the most worrying thing for Eibar coming into this game. They’ve scored just 14 this season, compared to 21 for Levante.

Recent results between the two sides have been mixed. Eibar won the most recent game 3-0, but four of the last six meetings have ended in draws – including a dramatic 4-4 tie in 2018.

Advertisement

Levante form guide: W-D-W-L-W

Eibar form guide: L-L-D-W-W

Levante vs Eibar Team News

Levante

Levante have a trio of players unavailable thanks to COVID-19, with Rober Pier, Ruben Vezo, and Ruben Garcia unavailable. Cheick Doukoure is out with an injury.

Meanwhile there are doubts over the participation of Mickael Malsa, Jose Campana, Nikola Vukcevic, Enis Bardhi and Ruben Rochina.

Injured: Cheick Doukoure

Doubtful: Mickael Malsa, Jose Campana, Nikola Vukcevic, Enis Bardhi, Ruben Rochina

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Rober Pier, Ruben Vezo, Ruben Garcia

Eibar

Defender Cote is out for Eibar with an injury, while Rober Correa is also in doubt for boss Jose Luis Mendilibar.

Injured: Cote

Doubtful: Rober Correa

Suspended: None

Advertisement

Levante vs Eibar Predicted XI

Levante predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez, Jorge Miramon, Sergio Postigo, Oscar Duarte, Carlos Clerc, Jorge de Frutos, Nemanja Radoja, Gonzalo Melero, Jose Luis Morales, Dani Gomez, Roger Marti

Eibar predicted XI (4-4-2): Marko Dmitrovic, Alejandro Pozo, Paulo Oliveira, Pedro Bigas, Rafa Soares, Takashi Inui, Pape Diop, Edu Exposito, Bryan Gil, Yoshinori Muto, Kike Garcia

Levante vs Eibar Prediction

These sides are very evenly-matched, but Levante having so many midfielders unavailable puts them at a disadvantage.

Despite this, they should have enough to hold the visitors off, ensuring that they rack up another draw in the current campaign.

Prediction: Levante 1-1 Eibar