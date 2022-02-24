×
Levante vs Elche Prediction and Betting tips | 25th February 2022

Levante square off against Elche in their La Liga fixture on Friday
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Modified Feb 24, 2022 03:40 AM IST
Preview

La Liga matchday 26 kicks off with a game between Levante and Elche at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Friday.

The hosts, currently in last place in the league standings, have avoided a loss in their last two fixtures. They played out a 1-1 draw at Celta Vigo in their previous outing as they closed the gap between them and 19th-placed Alaves to five points.

Elche have two wins in their last three league outings and came from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano in their previous league fixture.

CLASIFICACIÓN | ¡El @realmadrid es MÁS LÍDER de #LaLigaSantander tras la jornada 25! 🔝#TheFansGame https://t.co/RBbuRtt0N2

Levante vs Elche Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • In the 39 games between the two sides across all competitions, the hosts enjoy a 14-8 lead in wins while 17 games have ended in draws.
  • Levante have the fewest wins to their name this season (2) and are second in terms of games lost (14) only behind 19th-placed Alaves.
  • Elche have recorded the fewest shots on target in La Liga this season (8.4 per game) but have scored a respectable 28 goals in 25 games.
  • No team in the Spanish top-flight has scored fewer goals from set-pieces and penalties than Elche, 2 and 1 respectively.
  • Both clubs have failed to score more than two goals in the fixture since the 3-3 draw in the 2000-01 Segunda Division campaign.

Levante vs Elche Prediction

Levante's two wins in the ongoing La Liga campaign came in 2022, so they seem to be on the right track to regain form in the league. Elche have also regained form since the beginning of the year and have four wins in their last six league games.

👊 No paramos de 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐣𝐚𝐫 🟢⚪️🎯 #LevanteElche https://t.co/5jRzE5gZOw

Granotes have been in better form at home, with five of their 14 losses coming on home soil. Los Franjiverdes have struggled in their travels, with eight of their 10 losses this season coming in their away games.

While both sides will be vying for a win here, a low-scoring draw seems to be the likely outcome.

Prediction: Levante 1-1 Elche

Levante vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 Yellow cards (Levante have the third-worst disciplinary record in the league with 72 yellow cards while Elche are fourth with 68 yellow cards in 25 games)

Edited by Peter P
