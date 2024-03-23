Levante vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24th 2024

Levante will invite Elche to the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in Segunda Division action on Sunday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three league games, with two games ending in draws. In their previous outing, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Burgos, with Roger Brugué scoring the equalizer in the 72nd minute, and Adrián de la Fuente picking up the assist.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five league outings, recording four wins on the trot. In their previous outing, they registered a 3-2 home win over Albacete, with Mourad Daoudi El Ghezouani scoring the match-winner in the 80th minute.

They are in second place in the league table with 53 points to their name. They trail the league leaders Leganes by three points and have just a one-point lead over Espanyol and Eibar.

Levante vs Elche Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 52 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 19 wins. The visitors are not far behind with 14 wins, and 19 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the visitors, with two games ending in draws.

The visitors have just one win in their last eight meetings against the hosts, with four games ending in draws.

Levante have recorded just two wins in the Segunda Division in 2024, with six of the 10 games ending in draws.

Elche, on the other hand, have suffered just one loss in the league in 2024, recording seven wins and keeping eight clean sheets.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 36-33 in 31 league games this season.

Eight of the last 10 meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Levante vs Elche Prediction

Granotes have just one win in their last nine league outings, with seven games in that period producing fewer than 2.5 goals. They are unbeaten in their last six home games in the league, keeping four consecutive clean sheets. They are unbeaten at home against the visitors since 1990 and are strong favorites.

Los Franjiverdes have seen an upturn in form recently, recording four consecutive wins. Interestingly, their five away games in the league in 2024 have ended with a 1-0 scoreline, with four wins and one loss. They have kept eight clean sheets in their last 10 league games and will look to build on their defensive form.

Nico Fernández is suspended due to yellow card accumulation, while head coach Sebastián Beccacece welcomes Pedro Bigas and Mario Gaspar back from injuries.

Levante have been in good touch at home in the Segunda Division, keeping four clean sheets in a row. They are on a 16-game unbeaten run at home in this fixture. Nonetheless, the visitors are unbeaten in their last five league games, recording four wins.

With that in mind and considering their recent goalscoring form, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Levante 1-1 Elche

Levante vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Tete Morente to score or assist any time - Yes.