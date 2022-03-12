Levante vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips - 12th March 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Levante lock horns with Espanyol in an important fixture at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Saturday.

Levante vs Espanyol Preview

Espanyol are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of the season. The Catalan outfit picked up an important 2-0 victory against Getafe last week and will need to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Levante, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have endured a miserable season so far. The hosts slumped to a 3-1 defeat against Athletic Bilbao last week and cannot afford another poor result in this fixture.

Levante vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Espanyol have a good record against Levante and have won 12 out of 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Levante's 10 victories.

Levante do not have a good recent record against Espanyol and have lost three of their last five matches against the Catalans.

Levante have failed to win their last three home games against Espanyol in La Liga and cannot afford to extend this streak this weekend.

Espanyol have won three of their last six matches against teams from the region of Valencia and have been surprisingly impressive against these clubs.

Before their home win against Elche, Levante had won only one of their previous 17 La Liga matches at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

Levante have conceded 10 headed goalsin La Liga so far this season - more than any other team in the league.

Levante vs Espanyol Prediction

Espanyol started their season well but have slumped over the past few months. The Catalan side has kept its distance from the relegation zone and will look to move into the top half of the league table.

Levante have suffered one of the worst La Liga campaigns so far and will need a miracle to remain in the Spanish top flight. Espanyol have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Levante 1-3 Espanyol

Levante vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Espanyol

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Raul de Tomas to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Espanyol to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi