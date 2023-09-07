Levante vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2023

Levante will welcome Espanyol to the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in the Segunda Division on Friday.

Both teams have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign, with the hosts recording two wins in four games and the visitors recording three wins. After securing two wins in a row, they played out a 1-1 draw against Oviedo last week.

The visitors were held to a 1-1 draw in their campaign opener and have recorded three wins in a row since. In their previous outing, they recorded a comeback 3-2 win over Amorebieta. After conceding two goals late in the first half, they scored thrice in the second half to record a memorable comeback.

Fernando Calero bagged a brace while Salvador Sanchez Ponce added the third goal in the 78th minute.

Levante vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 40 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with a 15-10 lead in wins and 15 games ending in draws.

The hosts have just one win in their last eight meetings against the visitors, with that win coming away from home in the 2019-20 La Liga campaign. Interestingly, their last two wins over the visitors have come in their travels with their last home win coming in 2016.

The visitors are unbeaten in 21 of their last 23 games in the Segunda Division.

They have met just twice in the Segunda Division, with the meetings coming in the 1989-90 season. Espanyol recorded a 6-0 home win while the meeting at Levante ended in a goalless draw.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 7-6 in four games thus far and also have the better defensive record, conceding one goal fewer (3).

Levante vs Espanyol Prediction

Granotes have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign and in their previous outing, were held to a 1-1 draw at home. They have struggled in their recent meetings against the visitors, with just one win in eight games and suffering four defeats.

Periquitos are unbeaten in their last four away competitive games. They are unbeaten in their last five away meetings against the hosts, recording two wins in that period. With that in mind, we expect them to be able to produce a strong performance.

Considering the current form of the two teams, we expect them to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Levante 2-2 Espanyol

Levante vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Bouldini to score or assist any time - Yes