Levante vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

In a battle of two teams in terrible form, Levante host Getafe at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in round 12 of the 2020-21 La Liga season on Saturday.

The Granotas are languishing in the relegation zone with just eight points from 10 games, with Getafe in 11th place with 13 points.

Levante's habit of eking out 1-1 draws continued against Real Valladolid last week, with the Valencians earning their fifth consecutive draw with that scoreline.

Vallodolid opened the scoring on the hour mark, but a late penalty from Jose Campana ensured Levante grabbed a point and extended their winless run to eight games.

Getafe's 1-0 win over Barcelona in October was their most recent win, with the Azulones recording their fifth game without a win against Athletic Bilbao last week.

Asier Villalibre gave visitors Bilbao an early lead, but Getafe dominated the rest of the game. They finally earned a reward through Angel Rodriguez' strike in the 75th minute that made it 1-1, as both sides eventually shared the spoils.

Levante vs Getafe Head-to-Head

Of the last 10 games between the two sides, Levante have won four, with Getafe managing three wins while there have been three draws. Both sides won at home last season, with Getafe winning 4-0 in December of 2019, following which Levante won 1-0 in July this year.

Getafe have an unfortunate record at the Ciudad de Valencia though. They last won in the 2011-12 season, drawing six times and losing twice ever since that 2-1 victory.

Levante form guide: D-D-D-D-D

Getafe form guide: L-D-L-D-D

Levante vs Getafe Team News

Levante

PARTE MÉDICO | @JoseGCampana sufre una lesión muscular Grado 2 en los isquiotibiales del muslo derecho. Más detalles con @AsisaSalud.



ℹ https://t.co/XQ0q5mChL6 pic.twitter.com/deeU5JEKMr — Levante UD 🐸 (@LevanteUD) December 3, 2020

There was contrasting news for Levante boss Paco Lopez as midfield lynchpin Jose Campana is out with a muscle injury, but keeper Aitor Fernandez is back in training and should immediately replace Dani Cardenas in goal.

Enis Bardhi and Cheick Doukoure are still out injured. Dani Gomez came on to good effect against Valladolid last time out and is pushing for a first-team spot.

Injuries: Enis Bardhi, Cheick Doukoure, Jose Campana

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Getafe

¡Buenos días azulones! ☀



Jornada de entrenamiento del equipo en la Ciudad Deportiva con la vista puesta en el encuentro del próximo sábado frente al @LevanteUD ⚽#VamosGeta pic.twitter.com/00p3IQrpfw — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) December 3, 2020

Getafe manager Pepe Bordalas lost Damian Suarez to injury last time out against Bilbao, with Allan Nyom ready to slot in at right-back to replace him. Nemanja Maksimovic is a doubt, while Dario Poveda is out for the long term.

Bordalas is likely to stick with the same side that dominated Bilbao last time out, despite the result.

Injuries: Damian Suarez, Dario Poveda

Doubtful: Nemanja Maksimovic

Suspensions: None

Levante vs Getafe Predicted Lineups

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez (GK); Son, Sergio Postigo, Ruben Vezo, Carlos Clerc; Ruben Rochina, Gonzalo Melero, Mickael Malsa, Jose Luis Morales; Dani Gomez, Roger Marti

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria (GK); Allan Nyom, Djene Dakonam, Chema Rodriguez, Matthias Olivera; Cucho Hernandez, David Timor, Mauro Arambarri, Marc Cucurella; Angel Rodriguez, Jaime Mata

Levante vs Getafe Prediction

If the table is any indication, Getafe should expect to soundly defeat 19th-placed Levante, yet the Azulones have a terrible record of winless games away to Levante.

Coupled with Getafe's recent record of five games without a win in La Liga, it's hard to see them getting anything better than a draw on the weekend.

Angel Rodriguez and Jose Luis Morales are the best bets to find the net for either team, in what will probably be a low-scoring affair that ought to end in a stalemate.

Prediction: Levante 1-1 Getafe