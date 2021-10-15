Levante vs Getafe prediction, preview team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Levante host Getafe at the Estadio de Ciudad Valencia in La Liga on Saturday, with both teams having had poor starts to the season so far.

Levante are currently 18th in the table and have only managed to win one game this season. Javier Pereira's side are going into the game off the back of a three-game losing streak and will hope to turn around their fortunes with a win against a poor Getafe side on Saturday.

Getafe are at the bottom of the table and have only registered one point so far this season. Quique Sanchez Flores' side picked up an impressive point against Real Sociedad last time out and will hope to take that momentum into Saturday's game.

Both teams are looking to pick up their first win of the season and that should make Saturday's fixture a feisty matchup.

Levante vs Getafe Head-to-Head

It is hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides winning two of their last five matches against each other.

Getafe came away with a 2-1 win the last time the two sides met back in May. Goals from Carles Alena and Takefusa Kubo were enough to secure the win, with Gonzalo Melero getting on the scoresheet for Levante on the night.

Levante Form Guide: D-D-L-L-L

Getafe Form Guide: L-L-L-L-D

Levante vs Getafe Team News

Bardhi will be a huge miss for Levante

Levante

Levante will be boosted by the return of Roberto Soldado from injury. However, Mickael Malsa, Jose Campana, Enis Bardhi, Sergio Postigo and Nikola Vukcevic are all still out injured.

Injured: Mickael Malsa, Jose Campana, Enis Bardhi, Sergio Postigo, Nikola Vukcevic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Getafe

Getafe have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad last time out.

Vitolo and Jakub Jankto are both still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Vitolo, Jakub Jankto

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Levante vs Getafe Predicted XI

Getafe C.F. @GetafeCF 📹 Vuelta al trabajo en la Ciudad Deportiva tras el fin de semana #VamosGeta 📹 Vuelta al trabajo en la Ciudad Deportiva tras el fin de semana#VamosGeta https://t.co/d417YtGpeH

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor; Carlos Clerc, Rober, Oscar Duarte, Jorge Miramon; Pablo Martinez, Gonzalo Melero, Pepelu, Jorge de Frutos; Roger, Jose Luis Morales

Getafe Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Soria; Mathias Olivera, Jorge Cuenca, Djene, Damian Suarez; Nemanja Maksimovic, Florentino Luis, Mauro Arambarri; Sandro Ramirez, Carles Alena, Jaime Mata

Levante vs Getafe Prediction

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their form this season.

Also Read

We predict a close contest, with neither team getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Levante 0-0 Getafe

Edited by Peter P