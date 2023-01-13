Levante vs Granada Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th January 2023

Levante host Granada at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in the Segunda Division on Saturday, looking to return to winning ways.

After beating Alaves 2-0, Los Azulgranas have drawn their next two games - 0-0 vs Eibar and 1-1 vs Sporting Gijon.

With 37 points from 22 games, Javier Calleja's side are third in the league standings, only five points behind leaders Eibar.

Levante are looking make an immediate return to La Liga, from where they were relegated at the end of last term after five consecutive years in the top flight.

Granada are just two points worse off than them in fifth place and come into the match on the back of a slender 1-0 win over Cartagena for their third win in their last five matches.

Levante vs Granada Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 17 previous clashes between the sides, with Levante winning seven times over Granada and losing on five occasions.

Granada, ranked two places behind Levante, have won a game more than the latter in the Segunda Division so far this season, but have lost seven games to three.

Levante are playing in the Segunda Division for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Levante are currently on a 13-game unbeaten run in the league since losing 1-0 to Racing Santander on 9 October 2022 and 16 games undefeated in all competitions.

Levante have failed to score in their last two home games - a pair of 0-0 draws with Eibar and Ponferradina.

Yann Bodiger is suspended for Granada after getting sent off in their 1-0 win over Cartagena in their last match.

Levante vs Granada Prediction

Levante may seem to be in a great run of form considering their 16 matches without defeat, but many of those have ended in draws. But to be fair to the Frogs, they are indeed a tough team to beat.

Granada have some good attacking options but their frontline has flattered to deceive this season, scoring only 25 goals in 22 league games so far.

This could go either way, but we predict the teams will cancel each other out in a draw.

Prediction: Levante 1-1 Granada

Levante vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

