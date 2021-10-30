Levante vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Levante are set to play Granada at the Estadi Ciutat de València on Monday in La Liga.

Levante come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in the league. Goals from French forward Antoine Griezmann and Brazilian attacker Matheus Cunha for Atletico Madrid was cancelled out by a brace from North Macedonia international Enis Bardhi for Levante, who had centre-back Rober Pier sent off late in the second-half.

Granada, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Quique Sanches Flores' Getafe in the league. A first-half goal from Turkish striker Enes Unal for Getafe was cancelled out by a second-half goal from veteran attacker Jorge Molina for Granada.

Levante vs Granada Head-to-Head

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Levante hold the advantage. They have won six games, lost four and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the league, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. A brace from experienced winger Jose Luis Morales for Levante was cancelled out by goals from Brazilian winger Kenedy and striker Roberto Soldado for Granada.

Levante form guide in La Liga: D-L-D-L-L

Granada form guide in La Liga: D-D-W-L-L

Levante vs Granada Team News

Levante

Levante will be without former Valencia and Arsenal centre-back and Germany international Shkodran Mustafi, while there are doubts over the availability of midfielder Jose Campana, attacker Roger Marti and centre-back Sergio Postigo. Centre-back Rober Pier is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Javier Pereira is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Shkodran Mustafi

Doubtful: Jose Campana, Roger Marti, Sergio Postigo

Suspended: Rober Pier

Granada

Meanwhile, Granada boss Roberto Moreno will be unable to call upon the services of Colombian centre-back Neyder Lozano, French midfielder Maxime Gonalons and Cameroon international Yan Eteki. There are doubts over the availability of young midfielder Isma Ruiz and Portuguese centre-back Domingos Duarte.

Injured: Neyder Lozano, Maxime Gonalons, Yan Eteki

Doubtful: Domingos Duarte, Isma Ruiz

Suspended: None

Levante vs Granada Predicted XI

Levante Predicted XI (5-3-2): Aitor Fernandez, Jorge Miramon, Oscar Duarte, Ruben Vezo, Carlos Clerc, Enric Franquesa, Pablo Martinez, Mickael Malsa, Enis Bardhi, Dani Gomez, Jose Luis Morales

Granada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luis Maximiano, Santiago Arias, German Sanchez, Luis Abram, Sergio Escudero, Luis Milla, Alberto Soro, Ruben Rochina, Angel Montero, Darwin Machis, Luis Suarez

Levante vs Granada Prediction

Levante are currently 19th in the league, two points behind 17th-placed Granada, who have a game in hand. They have lost three of their last five league games, and a long season awaits for the club on the basis of their current form.

Granada, on the other hand, have only won one of their last five league games. Not much separates the teams in the second-half of the table, but Granada need to find some form and get some wins soon.

A draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Levante 1-1 Granada

Edited by Abhinav Anand