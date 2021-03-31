Levante vs Huesca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

La Liga action resumes after the international break, with Levante hosting Huesca at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Friday.

The Granotas are comfortably mid-table, with 35 points earning them 10th place. Huesca, meanwhile, are rock-bottom, but can come within a point of 17th-placed Elche with a win.

Levante went into the international break on the back of a 0-2 loss away to Real Betis. Earlier, the Granotas earned their only win from the last five in the Valencian derby, defeating Valencia 1-0 at home.

Huesca followed their 4-1 hammering away to Barcelona with a crucial 0-0 draw against fellow strugglers Osasuna at home ahead of the international break.

Rafa Mir came close multiple times, with Huesca spurning a number of chances to win.

Levante vs Huesca Head-to-Head

Draws have reigned supreme the last four times these two teams have met, with Levante earning a 1-1 draw away to Huesca earlier this season in December.

Huesca's last win away against Levante, a 2-0 victory, came in the 2016-17 La Liga 2 season. The Granotas defeated Huesca 2-0 earlier that same season.

Levante form guide in La Liga: L-W-L-D-W

Huesca form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-D-W

Levante vs Huesca Team News

Levante

Paco Lopez lost Nikola Vukcevic to injury during the international break. The Montenegran has joined fellow midfielders José Campaña and Gonzalo Melero on the sidelines. Jorge Miramon has also been ruled out with a calf strain.

Sergio Postigo and Nemanja Radoja have returned to training. However, goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez and centre-back Oscar Duarte are doubts with minor injuries. Enis Bardhi and Dani Gomez may be rested following their international commitments.

Injured: Nikola Vukcevic, José Campaña, Gonzalo Melero, Jorge Miramon

Doubtful: Aitor Fernandez, Oscar Duarte

Suspended: None

Huesca

Pacheta confirmed that Huesca will be without Javi Ontiveros for a few weeks after the winger hurt his shoulder in training. Left-back Gaston Silva and keeper Antonio Valera remain on the sidelines.

Denis Vavro trained with his teammates but is a doubt for this game, with Pablo Insua ready to step in. Luisinho is back fit, though Javi Galan may continue in the left-wingback role.

Injured: Javi Ontiveros, Gaston Silva, Antonio Valera

Doubtful: Denis Vavro

Suspended: None

Levante vs Huesca Predicted XI

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Dani Cardenas (GK); Coke, Ruben Vezo, Sergio Postigo, Carlos Clerc; Jorge de Frutos, Nemanja Radoja, Mickael Malsa, Jose Luis Morales; Sergio Leon, Roger Marti

Huesca Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alvaro Fernandez (GK); Jorge Pulido, Dimitrios Siovas, Pablo Insua; Pablo Maffeo, David Ferreiro, Mikel Rico, Jaime Seoane, Javi Galan; Sandro Ramirez, Rafa Mir

Levante vs Huesca Prediction

Huesca's position at the bottom of the table does them a disservice, with Pacheta's attack causing problems for every defense it faces. Levante have pulled off a few major wins against Atletico Madrid and Valencia recently, so they are favorites going into this game.

We expect both sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring encounter.

Prediction: Levante 2-2 Huesca