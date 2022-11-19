Levante vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | November 20th 2022

Levante will host Las Palmas at the Ciudad de Valencia on Sunday in another round of the Segunda Division campaign.

The home side have found good form of late after a sluggish start to their season and will fancy their promotion chances at this stage of the campaign. They picked up a clinical 3-2 win over Albacete in their last league game before beating UE Olot 4-0 in the Copa del Rey.

Levante have picked up 26 points from 15 games this season and sit fourth in the league standings. They will be looking to continue their good run of form when they play this Sunday.

Las Palmas, meanwhile, enjoyed a brilliant start to their season but have hit a rough patch of late, losing their top spot in the process. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Eibar in their last league game, with Alex Suarez scoring the opener before their opponents leveled the scores two minutes later.

The visitors sit second in the league table with 27 points from 15 games. They will be hopeful of adding to that tally this weekend.

Levante vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 draws between Levante and Las Palmas. The hosts are undefeated in all 13 matchups, winning eight times and drawing the other five.

Javier Calleja's men have won their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Two of Levante's three league defeats this season have come on their home ground.

Las Palmas have picked up 12 points on the road in the league this campaign, the second-highest in the division.

Pio Pio have the second-best defensive record in the Segunda Division this season with a goal concession tally of eight.

Levante vs Las Palmas Prediction

Levante are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last seven games across all competitions. They have won their last two games on home turf and will aim to extend that streak here.

Las Palmas' latest result ended a three-game winless run and they will now be looking to build on that. They have lost just one game on the road all season and could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Levante 1-1 Las Palmas

Levante vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Levante to score first: YES (The hosts have scored the first goal in five of their last seven games)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All of the visitors' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

