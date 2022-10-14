Levante vs Leganes Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16, 2022

Levante will entertain Leganes at Ciudad de Valencia in the Segunda División on Sunday.

The hosts beat Mirandes 1-0 on Thursday to end their four-game winless run. Levante were relegated from the top flight last season after finishing 19th, prompting the departure of five top players. There have been a few arrivals as well, including winger Roger Brugue.

However, Granotes are yet to show they don’t want to be in the second division for long. They have won only three of their ten games and sit 11th with 13 points. The sacking of manager Mehdi Nafti a few days ago is another indication of the team’s predicament. A second straight win for caretaker Felipe Minambres will keep him in the good books.

Meanwhile, Leganes finished 12th last term to remain in the Segunda División. Their struggles have continued this season. Los pepineros are 17th in the standings, just above the red zone, and are tied at ten points with three other teams.

Leganes have won three of their ten games so far and have lost six times. They have overcome a four-game winless streak with back-to-back wins over Cartagena and Malaga. However, they face a daunting task, as they are yet to get the better of Levante in any competition.

Their head-to-head record tilts largely towards Levante, who will host this meeting. the two sides last met in February 2020, with lots of changes happening to both teams since then. Levante are not as formidable as they used to be, while Leganes appear battle hardened after last season.

Levante vs Leganes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met six times, with Levante prevailing five times, while one game ended in a draw.

Levante have won and lost twice and have drawn once in their last five home games.

Levante have scored ten goals against Leganes, conceding twice.

Leganes have won once in their last five away games, losing four times.

Levante have prevailed once in their last five games, losing thrice and drawing once, while Leganes have won and lost twice, drawing once.

Form Guide: Levante – W-L-L-D-L, Leganes – W-W-L-L-D.

Levante vs Leganes Prediction

The hosts will be without centre-back Shkodran Mustafi and midfielder Jose Campana, both of whom have been sidelined with injury.

The visitors will be happy to share the spoils with Granotes in Valencia. Levante are expected to win this one, though, due to their improved form under their new manager.

Prediction: Levante 3-1 Leganes

Levante vs Leganes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Levante

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Levante to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Leganes to score - Yes

