Levante will host Malaga at the Ciudad de Valencia on Sunday (December 4) in the Segunda Division.

The hosts have found form after a sluggish start to their season and are now pushing for a return to La Liga. Levante were held to a 1-1 draw by Lugo in their last game, with Jose Campana scoring the equaliser from the penalty spot just after the half-hour mark. Levante are fourth in the standings with 28 points from 17 games.

Malaga, meanwhile, are also playing well after a difficult campaign and have begun picking up points as they look to exit the drop zone. They beat Ponferradina 1-0 in their last outing, profiting from a second-half own goal after Ruben Castro had squandered a penalty.

The visitors are 21st in the standings, with just 14 points from 17 games.

Levante vs Malaga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 meetings between Levante and Malaga, who lead 10-6, with two games drawn.

Levante won 1-0 win in their last meeting, snapping a three-game winless run in the fixture.

Two of the Granotes' three league defeats this season have come at home.

Malaga have picked up five points on the road in the league this season. Only Mirandes (4) and Ibiza (3) have picked up fewer.

Los Boquerones have lost six away league games this season, the most in the division.

The hosts have scored at least once in all but one of their last nine games across competitions.

Levante vs Malaga Prediction

Levante are unbeaten in their last eight league games and nine across across competitions. They have picked up two wins and a draw in their last three home games.

Malaga, meanwhile, are on a four-game unbeaten streak after losing four of their five games. They are, however, winless in their last seven away league games and could lose here.

Prediction: Levante 1-0 Malaga

Levante vs Malaga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Levante

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the visitors' last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both teams have scored in just one of their last four matchups.)

