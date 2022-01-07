Levante vs Mallorca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Levante host Mallorca at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in La Liga on Saturday, with both sides having disappointing seasons so far.

Levante are at the bottom of La Liga having not won a single game yet this season. Alessio Lisci's side will be heading into the game off the back of a 5-0 loss against Villarreal last time out. They will look to bounce back with a win against Mallorca.

Mallorca are currently 15th in the table, four points above the relegation zone. Luis Garcia's side won their last game 2-1 against Eibar in the Cope del Rey. They will hope to take that momentum into the game against Levante on Saturday.

This will be a great opportunity for Mallorca to climb up the table with a win against a poor Levante side.

Levante vs Mallorca Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

Mallorca beat Levante 1-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Angel Rodriguez's goal was enough to secure all three points on the night.

Levante Form Guide: D-L-D-L-L

Mallorca Form Guide: D-W-L-L-W

Levante vs Mallorca Team News

Mustafi will be a huge miss for Levante

Levante

Roberto Soldado and Pepelu will make their return from suspension. Meanwhile, Shkodran Mustafi is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Shkodran Mustafi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mallorca

Mallorca have no new injury worries following their 2-1 win against Eibar last time out. Martin Valjent should make his return from injury.

Takefusa Kubo, Matthew Hoppe and Dominik Greif are unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Antonio Raillo is still out injured.

Injured: Antonio Raillo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Takefusa Kubo, Matthew Hoppe, Dominik Greif

Levante vs Mallorca Predicted XI

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor; Enric Franquesa, Sergio Postigo, Ruben Vezo, Son; Enis Bardhi, Jose Campana, Mickael Malsa, Jorge de Frutos; Roger, Daniel Gomez

Mallorca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manolo Reina; Jaume Costa, Martin Valjent, Franco Russo, Pablo Maffeo; Rodrigo Battaglia, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta; Antonio Sanchez, Daniel Rodriguez, Kang-in Lee; Angel Rodriguez

Levante vs Mallorca Prediction

It's hard to see Levante picking up any points from this game given the difference in form between the two sides. Mallorca should have enough firepower to pick up all three points on Saturday.

We predict a tight game, with Mallorca coming away with a win.

Prediction: Levante 1-2 Mallorca

