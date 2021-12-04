Levante vs Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of games this weekend as Levante take on Osasuna on Sunday. Both teams have issues to address and have a point to prove in this game.

Osasuna are in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent this season. The Pamplona-based side played out a 1-1 draw against Elche last weekend and will need to step up in this match.

Levante, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled this year. The hosts suffered a 3-1 defeat against Real Betis in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Levante vs Osasuna Head-to-Head

Osasuna have a good record against Levante and have won nine out of 16 matches played between the two teams. Levante have managed five victories against Osasuna and will need to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Osasuna. Levante were impressive on the day but will need to take their chances this weekend.

Levante form guide in La Liga: L-D-L-L-D

Osasuna form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-L-D

Levante vs Osasuna Team News

Levante need to win this game

Levante

Gonzalo Melero and Sergio Postigo are carrying knocks and might not recover in time for this game. Roger Marti has completed his recovery and should be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Gonzalo Melero, Sergio Postigo

Suspended: None

Osasuna need to win this game

Osasuna

Jonas Ramalho and Ante Budimir have made progress with their recoveries and could feature in this game. Rober Ibanez has recovered from COVID-19 but is unlikely to be risked this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Rober Ibanez

Suspended: None

Levante vs Osasuna Predicted XI

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Dani Cardenas; Carlos Clerc, Shkodran Mustafi, Ruben Vezo, Son; Jose Campana, Mickael Malsa, Enis Bardhi, Jorge de Frutos; Jose Luis Morales, Roger Marti

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Herrera; Manu Sanchez, Unai Garcia, David Garcia, Nacho Vidal; Kike Barja, Lucas Torro, Darko Brasanac; Ruben Garcia, Kike Garcia, Ante Budimir

Levante vs Osasuna Prediction

Osasuna are in the middle of a shocking slump at the moment and have managed only three points in their last six league games. The away side could face a relegation battle this season and cannot afford another slip-up on Sunday.

Levante have endured an abysmal La Liga campaign so far and will need to play out of their skins to avoid relegation. Osasuna have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Levante 1-3 Osasuna

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi