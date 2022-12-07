Levante will host Ponferradina at the Ciudad de Valencia on Thursday (December 8) in the Segunda Division.

The hosts have had a brilliant rejuvenation recently after a sluggish start to their campaign as they set their sights set on a return to La Liga. Levante beat Malaga 1-0 in their last game, with Villarreal loanee Vicente Iborra scoring the winner with a close-range finish just after the hour mark. Levante are fourth in the standings with 31 points from 18 games.

Ponferradina, meanwhile, have struggled this season and find themselves in the drop zone a tshe midpoint of the season approaches. They lost 2-1 to high-flying Burgos in their last outing, falling behind midway through the second half and failing to muster a response.

The visitors are 20th in the league table with 17 points from 18 games.

Levante vs Ponferradina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first meeting between Levante and Ponferradina.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games across competitions.

Levante have conceded 13 goals in the league this season. Only Burgos (7) and league leaders Las Palmas (10) have conceded fewer.

Ponferradina have conceded 15 league goals on the road this season, the third-highest in the Spanish second tier.

Two of the Granotes' three league defeats this season have come at home.

La Ponfe have the joint-worst defensive record in the Segunda Division this season, conceding 27 times.

Levante vs Ponferradina Prediction

The hosts are on a brilliant ten-game unbeaten streak, a run dating back to mid-October. They have won three of their last four home games and will look to continue the trend.

Ponferradina, meanwhile, have lost their last two games and have won just one of their last 13 across competitions. They have lost their last four away outings and could lose this one.

Prediction: Levante 3-1 Ponferradina

Levante vs Ponferradina Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Levante

Tip 2 - Ponferradina to concede first: Yes (The away team have scored the first goal in their last five games.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in all but one of Ponderradina's last five games.)

