Levante vs Racing de Ferrol Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16, 2023

Round 11 of the Spanish Segunda Division comes to an end on Monday (October 16) evening when Levante and Racing de Ferrol lock horns at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

Levante continue to strengthen their position in the upper echelons of the Segunda Division table, as they picked up a 2-0 win over Albacete last time out. Javier Calleja’s men have gone five games without defeat, winning thrice since a 4-1 loss against Espanyol on September 8.

With 19 points from 10 games, Levante are fifth in the league table, four points behind first-placed Espanyol.

Meanwhile, Ferrol were denied consecutive wins for the first time this season following a 1-1 draw by Cartagena on Sunday. Cristobal Parralo’s side have gone unbeaten in five home games this season, winning thrice.

With 16 points from 10 games, Racing de Ferrol are 11th in the Segunda Division, level on points with tenth-placed Burgos.

Levante vs Racing de Ferrol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last eight meetings, Levante boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Racing's only win came in June 2023, when they beat the Granotes 1-0 at home, while the spoils have been shared twice.

Levante have lost once in 10 Segunda Division games this season, winning five.

Racing are without a win in four away games, losing twice, since a 1-0 win at Elche in August.

Levante vs Racing de Ferrol Prediction

Levante have enjoyed a solid start to the season and will look to maintain their fine early-season form as they eye a return to the top flight. They have enjoyed the better of this fixture and should see off Racing, who have struggled away from home.

Prediction: Levante 2-0 Racing

Levante vs Racing de Ferrol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Levante

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in six of Levante’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: More than 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in the Granotes’ last five outings.)