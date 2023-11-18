Levante vs Racing Santander Prediction and Betting Tips | November 20th 2023

Round 16 of the Spanish Segunda Division comes to an end on Monday when Levante take on Racing Santander at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

José Alberto Lopez’s men have lost their last four outings across all competitions and will head into the game looking to end this poor run.

Levante were handed a second consecutive away defeat in the Segunda Division last Friday when they were beaten 2-1 by Leganes at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

However, Javier Calleja’s side now return home, where they are unbeaten in four consecutive games, claiming eight points from a possible 12 since a 4-1 loss against Espanyol on September 9.

With 24 points from 15 matches, Levante are currently seventh in the league table, just one point behind the promotion playoff places.

Elsewhere, Racing Santander were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 3-2 loss against Real Valladolid on home turf.

Lopez’s men have now lost four games on the trot, including a penalty-shootout loss against Zamora in the Copa del Rey on November 1.

Racing Santander are currently 12th in the Segunda Division standings, having picked up 21 points from 15 matches.

Levante vs Racing Santander Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last 14 meetings between the sides, Levante boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Racing Santander have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Lopez’s men have lost their last four matches across all competitions, conceding 11 goals and conceding six since a 3-0 victory over Burgos on October 22.

Levante are unbeaten in their last four Segunda Division home games, picking up two wins and two draws since September’s 4-1 loss against Espanyol.

Racing Santander currently hold the division’s fifth-worst record on the road, having picked up one win and five points from their seven away matches so far.

Levante vs Racing Santander Prediction

Levante and Racing Santander have struggled to get going in recent weeks and will be looking to find their feet on Monday. Levante are unbeaten in their last four home games and we are backing them to see off Lopez’s side, whose form on the road is currently nothing to write home about.

Prediction: Levante 2-1 Racing Santander

Levante vs Racing Santander Betting Tips

Tip 1: Levante to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Racing’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last 10 meetings between the sides)