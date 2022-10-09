Levante vs Racing Santander Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022

Levante and Racing Santander will clash at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in the Segunda Division on Sunday (October 9) as both teams aim to end their winless runs.

Since beating Villarreal B, the Granotes have gone their next three games without a victory, picking up just a point from a possible nine. That has seen them slip to 13th in the standings, although their next opponents are seven places below them and going through a rough patch themselves.

After starting their campaign with four defeats, Racing picked up their first win of the season with a 2-0 defeat of Sporting Gijon on the road. However, it was a false dawn as Los Verdiblancos, who failed to win their next three, remain in 20th place with just five points from eight games.

Levante vs Racing Santander Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Of the last 12 clashes between Levante and Racing, six have ended in draws.

Levante have beaten Racing four times during this period, losing only twice.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams since February 2012.

The last two clashes between them, coming in the 2011-12 season, ended in stalemates - a goalless result in Santander followed by a 1-1 draw in Valencia.

Levante have conceded only six goals in the division at this stage, lower than any team besides Burgos (0) and Las Palmas (4).

Racing have scored only thrice in eight games, less than any team apart from Burgos (2).

Levante vs Racing Santander Prediction

Levante may be struggling right now, but their defence has been strong, conceding only six times so far and keeping two clean sheets in their last three games.

Racing, meanwhile, have been devoid of attacking firepower this season, netting only thrice in eight games and just once in their last three. Los Verdiblancos will have their task cut out against the Frogs, who could eke out a victory here.

Prediction: Levante 1-0 Racing Santander

Levante vs Racing Santander Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Levante

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 (Levante and Racing have accrued only 11 goals between them in a combined 16.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Racing Santander have scored only three goals in eight league games and against only two opponents.)

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes