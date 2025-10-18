Levante vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19th 2025

The Spanish La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Levante play host to Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Sunday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since May 2022, when Julian Calero Fernandez’s men picked up a 4-2 victory in their league clash at the Estadio de Vallecas.

Ad

Levante were in action during the international break as they fell to a penalty-shootout defeat against Leganes in a friendly on October 13.

Fernandez’s side turn their attention to La Liga, where they are unbeaten in four of their last five matches, claiming two wins and two draws, having lost their first three games to start the campaign.

Levante have picked up eight points from their eight league matches so far to sit 13th in the standings, level on points with Valencia and this weekend’s visitors.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano picked up a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad last time out courtesy of an 84th-minute strike from Alfonso Espino.

Before that, Inigo Perez’s men snapped their five-game winless run on October 2 when they secured a 2-0 victory over Shkendija to kick off their 2025-26 UEFA Conference League campaign.

Next up for Vallecano is a journey to the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, where they have failed to win their last four visits, losing three and picking up one draw since a 2-0 victory in September 2014.

Ad

Levante vs Rayo Vallecano Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 42 meetings between the sides, Levante boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano have picked up 12 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Levante are unbeaten in six of their last seven home games against Rayo Vallecano, claiming four wins and two draws since January 2014.

Vallecano have managed just one win from their last seven La Liga matches while losing four and picking up two draws since kicking off the season with a 3-1 victory over Girona on August 15.

Ad

Levante vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Levente have endured a slow start to the campaign, but they will feel they have a chance against a Vallecano side who have also managed just two wins this term.

However, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

Prediction: Levante 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Ad

Levante vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of Vallecano’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in the hosts’ last five games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More