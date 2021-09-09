Levante vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Levante take on Rayo Vallecano on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to win this game.

Rayo Vallecano are in 10th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have endured a poor start to their season. The newly-promoted side did thrash Granada last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Levante, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table and are yet to win a match this season. The Valencia-based outfit suffered a 1-0 defeat against Real Sociedad last week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

🏟🙌🏻 Todos los abonados que han querido asistir al #LevanteRayo tienen su correspondiente entrada https://t.co/0EwirKeCGT — Levante UD 🐸 (@LevanteUD) September 8, 2021

Levante vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head

Levante have a good record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 10 out of 22 matches played between the two teams. Rayo Vallecano have managed eight victories against Levante and can trouble their opponents on Saturday.

The previous match between the two sides took place in 2019 and ended in a 4-1 victory for Levante. Rayo Vallecano have improved over the past two years and have a point to prove this weekend.

Levante form guide in La Liga: L-D-D

Rayo Vallecano form guide in La Liga: W-L-L

Levante vs Rayo Vallecano Team News

Levante need to win this game

Levante

Jorge de Frutos and Roberto Soldado are injured and have been ruled out of this game. Sergio Postigo, Alex Blesa, and Dani Gomez are also carrying knocks and might not feature against Rayo Vallecano this weekend.

Injured: Jorge de Frutos, Roberto Soldado

Doubtful: Sergio Postigo, Alex Blesa, Dani Gomez

Unavailable: None

Rayo Vallecano have a point to prove

Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to field their best team this weekend. Radamel Falcao has joined the club but is unlikely to be available for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Radamel Falcao

Levante vs Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Rober Pier, Ruben Vezo, Jorge Miramon; Jose Campana, Nemanja Radoja, Gonzalo Melero, Enis Bardhi; Jose Luis Morales, Roger Marti

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stole Dimitrievski; Fran Garcia, Alejandro Catena, Esteban Saveljich, Ivan Balliu; Santi Comesana, Pathe Ciss; Alvaro Garcia, Oscar Trejo, Martin Merquelanz; Randy Nteka

Levante vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Rayo Vallecano were unable to hit their stride in their first two games of the season but bounced back against Granada last week. The away side can pack a punch on its day and will be intent on proving its mettle as a top-flight outfit.

Levante have failed to meet expectations this season and will need to be at their best this weekend. Rayo Vallecano are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Levante 0-2 Rayo Vallecano

