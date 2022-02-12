Levante vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips - 13th February 2022

The Spanish La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Levante welcome Real Betis to the Ciutat de València on Sunday.

This will be the second meeting between the sides this season after the visitors claimed a comfortable 3-1 victory when they met in November’s reverse fixture.

Levante failed to find their feet last Friday as they fell to a humbling 3-0 defeat at the hands of Getafe.

Alessio Lisci’s men have now lost all but one of their last seven games across all competitions, with a 2-0 win over Mallorca on January 8 being the only exception.

This poor run of results sees them rooted to the bottom of the table after picking up just 11 points from 22 games this season.

Meanwhile, Real Betis returned to winning ways last time out as they saw off Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in the Copa del Rey.

They have now returned to La Liga, where they saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end in their last outing courtesy of a 2-0 loss against Villarreal.

With 40 points from 23 games, Real Betis are currently third in the table, two points above fourth-placed Barcelona.

Levante vs Real Betis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 13 wins from the last 27 meetings between the sides.

Levante have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 different occasions.

Levante are yet to win a game away from home in the league this season, while they boast the second-worst record on home turf, with two points from 11 games.

Real Betis, meanwhile, have picked up the second-most points on the road this season with 20 from 11 games.

They are currently unbeaten in all but one of their last eight games in all competitions, claiming six wins and one draw in that time.

Levante vs Real Betis Prediction

Levante have endured a horrid campaign this season and find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table. In stark contrast, the visitors are third on the log and will look to keep the ball rolling. We predict the visitors will come away with all three points and heap more misery on the floundering hosts.

Prediction: Levante 0-2 Real Betis

Levante vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 3: Both sides to score - No (Levante have failed to score in three of their last four games)

Edited by Peter P