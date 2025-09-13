Levante vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14th 2025

Levante will invite Real Betis to Estadi Ciutat de València in La Liga action on Sunday. The hosts have lost all three games thus far, while Betis have fared a little better, winning one of their four games.

Granotes met Elche in their previous outing and fell to a 2-0 away loss. They failed to score for the first time this season in that loss and will look to return to goalscoring ways in this home game.

The visitors went unbeaten in their first three games of the season but suffered a 2-1 home loss to Athletic Bilbao last time around. Notably, all three goals in that match were scored after the 60th minute. Late drama ensued as Cédric Bakambu halved the deficit for Betis in the seventh minute of stoppage time, and Bilbao goalkeeper Alex Padilla was sent off two minutes later, although he was on the bench.

Levante vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 48 times in all competitions. The visitors have been the better side in these meetings, recording 25 wins. Granotes have 15 wins, and eight games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2021-22 league campaign, and the visitors secured a league double with a 7-3 aggregate score.

Levante have conceded at least two goals in their three league games thus far and have the second-worst defensive record in La Liga.

Real Betis have scored one goal apiece in their four league games this season.

Seven of the last eight meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The last three wins for Granotes in this fixture have been registered at home.

Levante vs Real Betis Prediction

Granotes have marked their return to the top flight with three consecutive defeats and will look to improve upon that record. They have lost their last three meetings against Betis, conceding nine times. Interestingly, they have won three of their last four home games in this fixture, scoring four goals apiece in these wins.

Kervin Arriaga, Goudine Koyalipou, and Alan Maturro will likely be rested for this match, but Etta Eyong is in contention to start.

Los Verdiblancos suffered their first loss of the season before the international break and will look to bounce back here. Interestingly, they scored one goal apiece for the fourth match in a row and will look to find the back of the net here as well.

Manuel Pellegrini remains without the services of Isco, Aitor Ruibal, Ez Abde, and Ricardo Rodríguez due to injuries. Antony is likely to get the nod to start.

Considering the hosts' poor start to their season and Betis' current record in this fixture, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Levante 1-2 Real Betis

Levante vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

