Levante vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Levante lock horns with Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Ciutat de Valencia on Tuesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this year and will want to win this game.

Levante vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Madrid are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. Los Blancos eased past Espanyol by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Levante, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to impose themselves this year. The home side thrashed Girona by a 4-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Levante vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good recent record against Levante and have won 20 out of the last 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Levante's four victories.

Levante have won three of their last eight matches against Real Madrid in La Liga - one more victory than they had achieved in the 24 such games preceding this run.

After a run of nine victories in 11 matches away from home against Levante in La Liga, Real Madrid have won only two of their last five such games in the competition.

Levante have lost 11 of their last 16 matches at home against Real Madrid in La Liga - the highest number of home defeats they have suffered against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Levante vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have been in excellent form this season and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Kylian Mbappe has been prolific for Los Blancos so far and will look to make the most of his burgeoning goal tally on Tuesday.

Levante have struggled this season and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this fixture. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Levante 1-3 Real Madrid

Levante vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

