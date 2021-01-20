Levante vs Real Valladolid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another important set of fixtures this weekend as Real Valladolid take on Levante at the Ciutat de Valencia on Friday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to take it up a notch in this match.

Real Valladolid are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The Valladolid outfit played out a 2-2 draw with Elche earlier this week and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.

Levante are in 11th place in the La Liga table at the moment and have shown glimpses of their potential on a few occasions this season. The Valencia-based side was held to a 2-2 draw by Cadiz in its previous game and will want to bounce back against Real Valladolid.

Levante vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head

Levante have a good record against Real Valladolid and have won six matches out of a total of 15 games played between the two teams. Real Valladolid have managed four victories against Levante and can potentially trouble their opponents in this match.

The previous game between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Both teams failed to make the most of their opportunities on the day and will want to do a better job this weekend.

Levante form guide in La Liga: D-W-L-W-D

Real Valladolid form guide in La Liga: D-L-W-D-L

Levante vs Real Valladolid Team News

Cheick Doukoure is unavailable at the moment

Levante

Cheick Doukoure and Rober Pier are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this match. Jose Campana and Nikola Vukcevic are also carrying knocks and are unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: Cheick Doukoure, Rober Pier

Doubtful: Jose Campana, Nikola Vukcevic

Suspended: None

Real Valladolid need to win this game

Real Valladolid

Kiko Olivas, Raul Garcia, and Marcos de Sousa are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Javi Sanchez, Saidy Janko, and Waldo Rubio are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game. Roque Mesa was sent off against Elche and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Kiko Olivas, Raul Garcia, Marcos de Sousa, Jota, Jawad El Yamiq

Doubtful: Javi Sanchez, Saidy Janko, Waldo Rubio

Suspended: Roque Mesa

Levante vs Real Valladolid Predicted XI

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Sergio Postigo, Ruben Vezo, Jorge Miramon; Jose Luis Morales, Nemanja Radoja, Mickael Malsa, Jorge de Frutos; Roger Marti, Dani Gomez

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordi Masip; Nacho, Luis Perez, Joaquin Fernandez, Pablo Hervias; Oriol Rey, Fede San Emeterio, Kike Perez; Toni Villa, Shon Weissman, Fabian Orellana

Levante vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Levante have impressed on a few occasions this season but will need to add a modicum of consistency to their style of play to move further up in the La Liga standings.

Real Valladolid are a feisty outfit and are likely to employ a low block to thwart Levante's ambitions. Both teams have a few flaws to address and will find it difficult to win this game.

Prediction: Levante 1-1 Real Valladolid

