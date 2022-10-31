Levante vs Sporting Gijon Prediction and Betting Tips | October 31, 2022

Levante will host Sporting Gijon at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Monday (October 31) in round 13 of La Liga 2.

The hosts are on a run of three wins and will head into the game looking to continue in the same vein.

Levante moved into the top half of the standings two weeks ago when they won 2-1 at Ibiza. They have now won their last three games, scoring five goals and conceding twice.

With 19 points from 12 games, Levante are ninth in the standings, only above Sporting on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Sporting were denied their first set of consecutive wins this season, as they were held to a goalless draw by Alaves. They're now unbeaten in five of their last six outings, claiming three wins and two draws since September.

While Gijon will look to return to winning ways, they have struggled on the road, where they're on a four-game winless run, claiming two draws and as many losses.

Levante vs Sporting Gijon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Levante have been dominant in this fixture, claiming nine wins from the last 16 meetings.

Sporting have managed just two wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Levante have lost just once in their last six meetings with Sporting, claiming two wins and three draws.

Sporting are winless in their last four away games, claiming two points from a possible 12.

Levante are on a three-game winning run, dating back to a 1-0 loss against Racing Santander on October 9.

Levante vs Sporting Gijon Prediction

While Sporting will look to end their poor away form, their next task pits them against a Levante side who have found their rhythm. The hosts should maintain their fine run of results and claim all three points.

Prediction: Levante 2-1 Sporting Gijon

Levante vs Sporting Gijon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Levante

Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in six of Gijon’s last eight games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in Levante’s last five games.)

