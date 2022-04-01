Levante vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips - 2nd April 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this weekend as Levante lock horns with Unai Emery's Villarreal side at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Saturday.

Levante vs Villarreal Preview

Levante are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have endured a dismal season so far. The home side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Osasuna last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency this season. The Yellow Submarines slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Cadiz in their previous game and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

Levante vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have an excellent record against Levante and have won 21 out of 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Levante's seven victories.

Levante have lost their last five games against Villarreal and have conceded five goals apiece in each of their last two games against the away side.

Granada have suffered an astonishing eight home defeats against Villarreal in La Liga - only Real Madrid have been more successful at the Ciudad de Valencia.

Levante have lost two of their last three home games in La Liga against teams from the region of Valencia and will hope to improve their derby record this weekend.

Levante are unbeaten in their last two home games in La Liga and could mark the start of their best run of home games this season with a victory against Villarreal.

Villarreal have lost consecutive away games in La Liga by a 1-0 margin over the past month and will need to end this streak on Saturday.

Levante vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have excellent players in their ranks but have repeatedly failed to justify their potential this season. Unai Emery has a massive task on his hands and will need to tweak several aspects of his team's game to secure European qualification.

Levante have endured one of their worst La Liga campaigns this season and will need a miracle to emerge from the pit they have dug for themselves. Villarreal have a better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Levante 1-3 Villarreal

Levante vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4 - Gerard Moreno to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi