Levante vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st July | Club Friendlies 2022

Levante take on Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) at the Melia Villaitana Football Center in a club friendly on Thursday as both sides look to build up momentum ahead of the start of their respective domestic seasons.

Levante will be looking to bounce back from being relegated from La Liga in the 2021-22 season. This will be Mehdi Nafti's side's first friendly game since their win against Qatar SC last time out. They hope to continue their pre-season campaign on a strong note with a win against Wolves on Thursday.

This will be Wolves' second game in two days, following their friendly against Alaves on Wednesday. Bruno Lage's side have beaten Forest Green and Burnley in their pre-season campaign so far and will look to continue their form against Levante on Thursday, following their friendly against Alaves.

Both sides will want to win the game and that should make for an interesting contest.

Levante vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first time that the two sides will take on each other.

Levante beat Qatar SC 5-1 in their previous friendly and will look to take that momentum into the game on Thursday.

Wolves will take on Alaves less than 24 hours before their game against Levante on Thursday.

Wolves finished 10th in the Premier League in the 2021-22 season, while Levante finished 19th in La Liga.

Levante vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Both sides have had strong pre-season campaigns so far and that should come to the fore during the game on Thursday.

Levante will have no new injury worries following their 5-1 win against Qatar last time out. Nafti will have a full strength side to choose from for the game on Thursday. Meanwhile, Chiquinho and Jose Sa will be unavailable for Wolves due to injury.

Wolves should have too much going forward for Levante to handle on Thursday.

We predict Wolves will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Levante 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Levante vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Wolves @Wolves One final competitive session before our first game One final competitive session before our first game 💪 https://t.co/7iVEGTR5A6

Tip 1 - Result: Wolves Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Wolves have only conceded one goal during their pre-season campaign so far)

Tip 3 - Raul Neto to score/assist (The winger has been on fire for Wolves during the pre-season campaign having scored one and assisted two goals in his previous two games)

