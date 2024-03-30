Levante Women vs Barcelona Femeni Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31, 2024 

Levante Women and Barcelona Femeni battle for three points in a Spanish Liga F matchday 22 clash on Sunday (March 31).

The hosts are coming off a 7-0 thrashing of Real Betis at home last weekend. Two own goals were scored in the game, while Antonia, Gabi Nunes and Estella Nunez scored at the right end, and Alba Redondo netted a brace.

Barcelona, meanwhile, saw off Brann 3-1 at home in the second leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal. Aitana Bonmati, Fridolina Rolfo and Patricia Guijarro scored to help the Catalans qualify with a 5-2 aggregate victory to book a semifinal date with Chelsea.

The Blaugrana will turn their focus back to the league, where their last game was a 3-0 win at Real Madrid in El Clasico. That saw them remain top of the standings, having garnered 61 points from 21 games, while Levante are third with 43 points.

Levante Women vs Barcelona Femeni Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 40th meeting between the two sides. Barcelona lead 30-2.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in February, when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

Barcelona have scored at least twice in 28 of their last 30 games across competitions.

Levante's victory over Betis ended their four-game winless run, losing once.

Barcelona have had a 35-game unbeaten start to the season across competitions, winning 33.

Barcelona's last seven games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Levante Women vs Barcelona Femeni Prediction

Levante occupy the final UEFA Women's Champions League spot in the Liga F and will look to hold on to their top-three position as the league reaches its crescendo.

Barcelona, meanwhile are strolling to another league crown and will fancy their chances to keep their unbeaten start to the season going. However, they have drawn just one game in the league this season, which came against Levante.

Nevertheless, expect the Blaugrana to claim maximum points with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Levante 1-3 Barcelona

Levante Women vs Barcelona Femeni

Tip 1 - Barcelona to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Barcelona to score in both halves