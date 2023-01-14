Leverkusen vs Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | January 15, 2023 

Bayer Leverkusen and Copenhagen will square off in a friendly on Sunday (January 15).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 victory in a friendly over Italian side Venezia last week. Florian Wirtz and Amine Adli scored to give Leverkusen a two-goal lead at the break before Andrija Movakovich halved the deficit in the 68th minute.

Copenhagen, meanwhile, have not been in action since a 2-0 win at Aarhus in the Danish Super Liga before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. Lukas Larager and Victor Kristansen scored two late goals to help them climb up to third spot in their flailing title defence.

F.C. København @FCKobenhavn #sldk 🏼 fck.dk/nyhed/falk-en-… Søndag gælder det årets første træningskamp ude mod Bayer Leverkusen, som du kan se LIVE på FCK.DK fra kl. 13.00. Og Rasmus Falk glæder til en anderledes træningskamp end normalt på denne årstid #fcklive Søndag gælder det årets første træningskamp ude mod Bayer Leverkusen, som du kan se LIVE på FCK.DK fra kl. 13.00. Og Rasmus Falk glæder til en anderledes træningskamp end normalt på denne årstid #fcklive #sldk 👇🏼 fck.dk/nyhed/falk-en-…

The Danish champions will use the game to continue their preparations for their return to competitive action in February. Leverkusen, meanwhile, will wrap up their midseason break with this friendly before traveling to Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga next week.

Leverkusen vs Copenhagen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides were paired in the 2014-15 UEFA Champions League, where Leverkusen progressed with a comfortable 7-3 aggregate win, following up a 3-2 away win with a 4-0 home triumph.

Leverkusen have won three of four friendlies in their midseason break.

Copenhagen were on a four-game unbeaten run across competitions before the World Cup break, winning four games and keeping a clean sheet in three.

Leverkusen's four friendlies during the World Cup break have produced at least three goals.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six home games, including friendlies, winning the last four.

Leverkusen vs Copenhagen Prediction

Leverkusen have been consistent during the break and will want to build on this good run on their competitive return. They have been particularly potent in attack and might be sharper than Copenhagen, who have not kicked a ball in almost two months.

Both sides are attack-minded and are likely to play the game on the front foot, leaving space behind to be exploited.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen @bayer04fussball



Gonzalo



Wir drücken die Daumen für ein erfolgreiches zweites Debüt in Schwarz und Rot, Gonzo! 🤞



bayer04.de/de-de/news/tra… #Bayer04 -Traditionsmannschafts-DebütGonzalo #Castro läuft am Samstag beim Bananenflanker Budenzauber-Turnier erstmals für die Traditionsmannschaft auf.Wir drücken die Daumen für ein erfolgreiches zweites Debüt in Schwarz und Rot, Gonzo! 🤞 🔜 #Bayer04-Traditionsmannschafts-Debüt Gonzalo #Castro läuft am Samstag beim Bananenflanker Budenzauber-Turnier erstmals für die Traditionsmannschaft auf. 💪Wir drücken die Daumen für ein erfolgreiches zweites Debüt in Schwarz und Rot, Gonzo! 🤞 bayer04.de/de-de/news/tra…

Leverkusen have superior players, and home advantage also gives them an edge. Xabi Alonso's side should claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Copenhagen

Leverkusen vs Copenhagen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Levkerkusen to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 3.5 goals

Tip 4 - Leverkusen to score 2+ goals

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes