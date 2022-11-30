"Lewandowski's gonna have a field day" - Argentina fans brand Lionel Scaloni as an 'idiot' as key player is benched for Poland clash

Argentina fans are enraged by Lionel Scaloni's decision to name Lisandro Martinez on the bench for their clash with Poland in Group C of the FIFA World Cup.

The pressure is on La Albiceleste to secure qualification to the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup when they take on Poland on 30 November.

Argentina will qualify for the last 16 if they beat Poland.

Scaloni's side will also advance if they draw with Poland, and Saudi Arabia versus Mexico ends as a draw or Le Tricolor win by two goals or fewer.

Their shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opener has left Group C all to play for.

Martinez, 24, was brought into Argentina's starting lineup on the back of the defeat to Saudi Arabia, when the side took on Mexico.

La Albiceleste beat Le Tricolor 2-0, with Martinez impressing at the back for Scaloni's side.

The Manchester United defender made four clearances, one interception, and one tackle.

He headed into the FIFA World Cup tournament off the back of a superb start to life at Old Trafford with United.

Martinez made 21 appearances across competitions, helping the Red Devils keep nine clean sheets.

However, Scaloni has dropped the former Ajax centre-back to the bench for the clash with Poland.

Nicolas Otamendi and Cristian Romero have been chosen in defense instead.

Meanwhile, Emiliano Martinez starts in goal, with Nahuel Molina at right-back and Marcos Acuna at left-back.

Rodrigo De Paul and Alexis Mac Allister are joined in midfield by Enzo Fernandez.

Benfica midfielder Fernandez scored a fantastic strike in the 2-0 victory over Mexico.

Lionel Messi captains the side in attack alongside Julian Alvarez and Angel Di Maria.

A place in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup beckons for Argentina, but fans are not happy with Scaloni.

One believes that Poland frontman Robert Lewandowski will now wreak havoc on the Argentine defense due to Martinez's absence.

Here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter:

Aman Rana @Amanrana4270 @RoyNemer

I feel bad to say this but now they are going out of the world cup

Congratulations Poland @gastonedul Bye bye Argentina no lisandro no winI feel bad to say this but now they are going out of the world cupCongratulations Poland @RoyNemer @gastonedul Bye bye Argentina no lisandro no win I feel bad to say this but now they are going out of the world cup Congratulations Poland

Sunny Gurung @sunny15941679 @RoyNemer

We must attack and suffocate Poland. Let’s do it!!! @gastonedul Not too bad, only complain is Lisandro, but I hope Romero fills in Strongly, and Otamendi has been doing very well in our defence.We must attack and suffocate Poland. Let’s do it!!! @RoyNemer @gastonedul Not too bad, only complain is Lisandro, but I hope Romero fills in Strongly, and Otamendi has been doing very well in our defence. We must attack and suffocate Poland. Let’s do it!!!

bandwagon. @eddieking__ Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Argentina eleven: Dibu Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez and Di María. This via @gastonedul Argentina eleven: Dibu Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez and Di María. This via @gastonedul. 🇦🇷 lmfao he’s an idiot man ughhhh this coach no smart at all yeee twitter.com/roynemer/statu… lmfao he’s an idiot man ughhhh this coach no smart at all yeee twitter.com/roynemer/statu…

Lionel Messi insisted that another FIFA World Cup started for Argentina after beating Mexico

Argentina were at risk of heading home early from the World Cup in Qatar after their shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia.

They came up against a Mexico side who had drawn 0-0 with Poland in their opener.

Despite a nervy first half for Scaloni's side, they claimed a phenomenal victory through Messi and Fernandez's second-half strikes.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker reacted to the victory, claiming another World Cup had started for the South Americans.

He said (via Eurosport):

"Today another World Cup starts for Argentina. I tell people the same thing, that they continue to believe. Today we did what we had to do. We had no other choice. We had to win so that we depended only on ourselves."

Get Poland vs Argentina Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group C in FIFA World Cup 2022? Argentina Poland Mexico Saudi Arabia 3739 votes