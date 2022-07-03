Leyton Orient vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th July | Club Friendlies 2022

In preparation for their upcoming League Two campaign, Leyton Orient will host West Bromwich Albion at the Estadio Municipal de Lagos on Monday in a friendly clash between the two teams.

Leyton Orient secured a modest mid-table finish in the league last season after winning just 14 of their 46 games. They ended the season with 58 points, finishing 19 points behind the playoff spots and 20 above the drop zone.

The O's have now picked up mid-table finishes in their last two seasons and will be looking to put out a stronger showing next season and push for League One football after a seven-season hiatus. They have already begun their preseason campaign by beating Haringey Borough 2-1 and will be hoping for similar luck here.

West Bromwich Albion fell short of their promotion ambitions last season, suffering a capitulating drop of form in the second half of the season. Veteran manager Steve Bruce was appointed in February but could do very little, winning just six of his 17 games in charge and leading the Baggies to a 10th-place finish.

Monday's game will signal the beginning of West Bromwich Albion's preseason campaign with games against Stevenage and Northampton Town scheduled as well.

Leyton Orient vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 33 meetings between Leyton Orient and West Bromwich Albion. The hosts have won just six of those games, while the visitors have won 19 times. Their other nine clashes have ended in draws.

The Baggies have won their last three games in this fixture after going winless in their seven prior.

The O's have failed to score any goals in their last three games in this fixture.

West Bromwich Albion won just six of their 23 games played on foreign grounds last season.

Leyton Orient were the only side to finish in the bottom half of the League Two standings with a positive goal difference.

Leyton Orient vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Leyton Orient ended last season with mixed results, picking up four wins and four losses in their final eight games. They kick-started their preseason campaign with a win and will head into Monday's game with confidence.

West Bromwich Albion closed out their league season with back-to-back wins and went unbeaten in their final three games, keeping clean sheets in all of those outings. They are the stronger side ahead of next week's game and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Leyton Orient 0-2 West Bromwich Albion

Leyton Orient vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: West Bromwich Albion

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Only one side have found the back of the net in their last four matchups)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Two of the last three matchups between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5)

